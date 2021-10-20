Chris Bacon succeeds Clemmie Vaughan as Ruffer CEO

Miranda Best to become deputy CEO

Ruffer CEO Chris Bacon
Ruffer CEO Chris Bacon

Chris Bacon has been appointed Ruffer chief executive following the decision of current CEO Clemmie Vaughan to not return to the role post-maternity leave.

Bacon first joined the firm from Rothschild in 2017 as a senior adviser and was serving as interim co-CEO alongside Miranda Best, who is also the firm's head of investments.

From January 2022, Bacon will take on the role of CEO while Best becomes deputy CEO and both will join the Ruffer board.

Vaughan, who joined the firm in 2005 and has served as CEO since 2017, will remain a partner at the firm until March 2022.

Jonathan Ruffer, chair of the firm, said: "Chris is a natural captain for the high seas, and he will be leading a ship that Clemmie has readied for battle.

"I will miss Clemmie a great deal and am full of warmth and admiration for all she has achieved for us. Ruffer has much to thank her for, and much to look forward to in the years ahead."

Vaughan added: "Ruffer has been a place where many people - including myself - have realised their potential, and the future looks bright.

"After 16 very enjoyable years, it has been a difficult decision to move on to something different, but now is the right time for me to develop the next phase of my career beyond Ruffer."

Bacon said: "Clemmie and I have worked together closely over the past four years and I am excited to have the opportunity to build on and continue the success she has achieved for the firm."

