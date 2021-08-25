Richard Watts

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

People moves

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

Adds trio to executive team

clock 25 August 2021 • 2 min read
Chrysalis IT doubles assets in six months as share price increases by a third

Investment Trusts

Chrysalis IT doubles assets in six months as share price increases by a third

£150m cash position

clock 30 June 2021 • 2 min read
Terry Smith, Anthony Srom and Richard Watts enter FE fundinfo's Hall of Fame

Funds

Terry Smith, Anthony Srom and Richard Watts enter FE fundinfo's Hall of Fame

Rated as ‘Alpha Managers’ consistently for at least seven years

clock 23 April 2021 • 1 min read
Chrysalis £300m initial issue surpasses expectations

Investment Trusts

Chrysalis £300m initial issue surpasses expectations

Target beaten by £60m

clock 26 March 2021 •
Merian Chrysalis exceeds expectations with £95m fundraise

Investment Trusts

Merian Chrysalis exceeds expectations with £95m fundraise

Initially eyed £50m raise

clock 07 October 2020 •
Merian Chrysalis opts for equity placing in £50m fundraise

Investment Trusts

Merian Chrysalis opts for equity placing in £50m fundraise

Raising capital to fund investments

clock 28 September 2020 •
Revealed: The key management changes under the Jupiter/Merian merger

Investment

Revealed: The key management changes under the Jupiter/Merian merger

Several managers join from Merian

clock 11 June 2020 •
Merian Chrysalis takes £19m stake in Starling

Investment Trusts

Merian Chrysalis takes £19m stake in Starling

Trust buys challenger bank

clock 13 February 2019 •
Trustpilot