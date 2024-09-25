Chrysalis secures £70m debt facility to boost liquidity for share buybacks

Part of potential £100m capital returns

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) has agreed a £70m debt facility with Barclays Bank, which the trust intends to fully draw down to boost liquidity for share buybacks.

In October last year, when the trust's discount stood at nearly 60%, the board proposed a change to the capital allocation policy, with the aim of returning the first £100m of cumulative future realisations to shareholders, subject to it retaining a liquidity buffer.  Under the proposed changes, Chrysalis would maintain a working capital or liquidity buffer of up to £50m to ensure funds are available to support portfolio companies, if needed, as well as to cover fees and other running costs of the business. In a stock exchange notice today (25 September), the trust said the debt facil...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund

Friday Briefing: A dark cloud lifts over the investment trust sector

More on Investment Trusts

NewRiver REIT tables £147m offer for Capital & Regional
Investment Trusts

NewRiver REIT tables £147m offer for Capital & Regional

Follows recent capital raise

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 September 2024 • 2 min read
Fidelity International adds four trusts to list of restricted investments
Investment Trusts

Fidelity International adds four trusts to list of restricted investments

Took place over the summer

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 September 2024 • 1 min read
Inside the £680m Henderson European trust merger
Investment Trusts

Inside the £680m Henderson European trust merger

‘Zero issue being FTSE 250 size’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 September 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot