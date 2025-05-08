Chrysalis share price jumps as it unveils shareholder consultation review

CHRY's net asset value fell 2.6% over Q1, but managing partners Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, said they continue to see a "substantial opportunity" to grow the NAV in the coming years. Currency moves played a part in the NAV fall, which shaved around 1.7p off it. Chrysalis greenlights further share buybacks as it continues £100m capital return Watts and Wilson said the recent market volatility had "disappointingly" delayed the IPO of Klarna but added that they "do not believe these conditions will have a detrimental impact on its financial performance, placing it in a good pos...