Chrysalis share price jumps as it unveils shareholder consultation review

NAV down in Q1

Chrysalis’ (CHRY) share price has risen by 3.5% so far today, according to LSE data, after the trust published its Q1 2025 trading update and unveiled a shareholder consultation on its Capital Allocation Policy (CAP).

CHRY's net asset value fell 2.6% over Q1, but managing partners Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, said they continue to see a "substantial opportunity" to grow the NAV in the coming years. Currency moves played a part in the NAV fall, which shaved around 1.7p off it. Chrysalis greenlights further share buybacks as it continues £100m capital return Watts and Wilson said the recent market volatility had "disappointingly" delayed the IPO of Klarna but added that they "do not believe these conditions will have a detrimental impact on its financial performance, placing it in a good pos...

