SoftBank acquires Chrysalis and Schroder British Opportunities trust holding Graphcore

Increased Chrysalis liquidity

clock • 2 min read

Chrysalis (CHRY) and Schroder British Opportunities (SBO) holding Graphcore has been acquired by SoftBank Group, resulting in net asset value uplifts for both investment trusts.

In a stock exchange notice today (12 July), Chrysalis said it would receive proceeds of £43.8m as a result of the sale, which represents a 25% increase in Chrysalis's current £35.1m valuation of the UK-based chipmaker. The move is set to boost Chrysalis's liquidity. As of 10 July, the trust's total liquidity stood at approximately £13.8m, expected to rise to around £50m following the sale of Graphcore. This increase will meet the trust's 'cash reserve' requirement under its capital allocation policy (CAP). Chrysalis adds €3m to European insurer wefox amid insolvency risks "With the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Premier Miton embarks on Managed Portfolio Service venture

GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager

Trustpilot