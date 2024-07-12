SoftBank acquires Chrysalis and Schroder British Opportunities trust holding Graphcore

Chrysalis (CHRY) and Schroder British Opportunities (SBO) holding Graphcore has been acquired by SoftBank Group, resulting in net asset value uplifts for both investment trusts.
In a stock exchange notice today (12 July), Chrysalis said it would receive proceeds of £43.8m as a result of the sale, which represents a 25% increase in Chrysalis's current £35.1m valuation of the UK-based chipmaker. The move is set to boost Chrysalis's liquidity. As of 10 July, the trust's total liquidity stood at approximately £13.8m, expected to rise to around £50m following the sale of Graphcore. This increase will meet the trust's 'cash reserve' requirement under its capital allocation policy (CAP). Chrysalis adds €3m to European insurer wefox amid insolvency risks "With the...
