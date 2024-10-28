Chrysalis eyes fresh investment programme amid hopes of £200m liquidity boost

Managers at Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) are in talks with the board to launch a fresh investment programme, encouraged by prospects of “significant liquidity” for the trust in the coming quarters.
In a trading statement today (28 October), managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson said the sale of Featurespace to Visa and Klarna's upcoming IPO, which they expect in the first half of 2025, could generate a total £200m of potential liquidity. This amount, which represents 38% of the trust's market cap, would be in addition to the trust's current £109m liquidity position, following $57m proceeds from the sale of Graphcore to SoftBank and the drawdown of a £70m loan facility from Barclays Bank. According to Chrysalis, the forthcoming liquidity from the Featurespace sale and Klar...
