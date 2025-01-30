Chrysalis to halt new investments until 2026

Chrysalis Investments is "unlikely" to make new investments before 2026, the board said, as the trust focuses on returning £100m to shareholders and narrowing its discount.
In a quarterly trading update published today (30 January), Chrysalis revealed its net asset value per share climbed 11% over the quarter to 156.62p as at 31 December 2024, on the back of strong performance from its listed holdings and the buyback of approximately £27m in shares. The board proposed a change to the trust's capital allocation policy in October 2023, when the trust's discount stood at nearly 60%, which included returning £100m of capital to shareholders. The proposals were supported by shareholders at a continuation vote on the grounds distributions were prioritised. T...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes