Chrysalis to halt new investments until 2026

In a quarterly trading update published today (30 January), Chrysalis revealed its net asset value per share climbed 11% over the quarter to 156.62p as at 31 December 2024, on the back of strong performance from its listed holdings and the buyback of approximately £27m in shares. The board proposed a change to the trust's capital allocation policy in October 2023, when the trust's discount stood at nearly 60%, which included returning £100m of capital to shareholders. The proposals were supported by shareholders at a continuation vote on the grounds distributions were prioritised. T...