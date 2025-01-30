Chrysalis to halt new investments until 2026

NAV per share up 11%

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Chrysalis Investments is "unlikely" to make new investments before 2026, the board said, as the trust focuses on returning £100m to shareholders and narrowing its discount.

In a quarterly trading update published today (30 January), Chrysalis revealed its net asset value per share climbed 11% over the quarter to 156.62p as at 31 December 2024, on the back of strong performance from its listed holdings and the buyback of approximately £27m in shares. The board proposed a change to the trust's capital allocation policy in October 2023, when the trust's discount stood at nearly 60%, which included returning £100m of capital to shareholders. The proposals were supported by shareholders at a continuation vote on the grounds distributions were prioritised.   T...

