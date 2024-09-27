Chrysalis kicks off buybacks with £40m capital return after Featurespace sale

In a stock exchange notice on Thursday (26 September), the trust said the transaction is expected to generate £89m in gross proceeds for Chrysalis, with £79m to be paid upfront. The sale price of Featurespace will come at a 20% premium to CHRY' current carrying value of the holding, which stood at £74.2m as of 30 June 2024. This deal will therefore provide Chrysalis with a liquidity boost, with cash levels expected to expand from £47m as of 25 September to £195m, or 38% of its total market value as on that day. Chrysalis secures £70m debt facility to boost liquidity for share ...