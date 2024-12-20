Chrysalis completes sale of holdings in Featurespace to Visa

The completion of the disposal took place three months after the trust said it was ready to begin its £100m return of capital, including an initial £40m share buyback following the sale of Featurespace to Visa. According to the LSE notice, the sale will bring CHRY initial cash proceeds of £79m, while further proceeds which amount to around £11m have been "deferred in escrow". CHRY's board noted that the total consideration paid by Visa for the purchase of Featurespace remains confidential. Chrysalis eyes fresh investment programme amid hopes of £200m liquidity boost CHRY ha...