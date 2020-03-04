residential property
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
FCA narrows focus on property fund liquidity
Follows wave of Brextit-related redemptions
Hearthstone renames residential property fund
Bucher became CEO in March
Hearthstone appoints former Architas UK head Bucher as CEO
Responsible for driving growth
Social housing investment trust announces £300m IPO
Will invest in social housing in the UK
Concerns rising over property sector inflows
Spotlight on: Care home operating funds
Demographics continue to drive care home fund inflows
Second Mansion student accommodation fund defers redemptions
The HC Mansion UK Student Accommodation Income & Growth fund has deferred redemptions as it becomes the latest fund in the sector to suffer liquidity problems.
Harlequin chairman's son 'ran £1.6m Ponzi scheme', court hears
Matthew Ames, son of troubled overseas property company Harlequin's chairman David Ames, has been accused of running a £1.6m "Ponzi scheme" under the guise of saving the rainforest, a court has heard.
Brooks Macdonald launches UCITS property fund via new joint venture
Brooks Macdonald is set to launch an actively-managed UCITS core property fund aiming to achieve yields of up to 5.5% via its new joint venture North Row Capital.
Embattled property group Brandeaux to wind up suspended funds
Troubled property firm Brandeaux is to wind up six of its long-suspended property funds following calls from investors wanting to exit the vehicles.
£300m student accommodation fund suspended
A student accommodation fund listed offshore has become the latest in a string of such vehicles to be suspended after a spate of withdrawals used up its cash reserves.
Suspended Brandeaux property fund to take NAV writedown
Embattled property fund house Brandeaux has admitted the net asset value on its suspended £900m Student Accommodation fund is likely to be 4% less than anticipated, while the £92m Ground Rents fund will lose 5% of its NAV.
An examination into student accommodation investing
STUDENT PROPERTY
Troubled property group Brandeaux denies 'distressed seller' status
Student accommodation fund giant Brandeaux has denied its recently-suspended funds are "distressed sellers", and has said there is a £1bn "overhang" of property on the market.
In a week when tapering talk reached fever pitch, one of our best read stories looked at the dollar slump as Fed chief Ben Bernanke said he will hold firm on QE for a while longer.
Investors hit out at 27-month wait to exit suspended property fund
Investors trapped in property funds suspended by Brandeaux last week have had to wait more than two years, in some cases, to exit the embattled vehicles.
Troubled £1bn student property fund suspended
Property specialist Brandeaux has suspended its entire fund range, including its embattled £1bn Student Accommodation fund, as the company attempts to sell up to 80% of some vehicles' portfolios.
Harlequin owed £86m by its Caribbean development arms
Harlequin Property, the UK-based overseas property sales agent which is at the centre of a Serious Fraud Office investigation, is owed £86m by its overseas development arms and related businesses.
Investors in £1bn student property fund hit with delays to redemptions
An offshore property fund investing in student accommodation around the UK has been hit with claims investors cannot redeem their investments.
Charles Schwab highlights optimum conditions for US housing
Conditions for the US housing market have never been better, according to US-based investment banking and brokerage company, Charles Schwab.
Urquhart Stewart: Is the UK heading for a property crash?
The UK may be about to experience its first real property crash, according to Justin Urquhart Stewart, founder of Seven Investment Management (7IM).
Estate agent Connells invests in fund management group
Estate agent Connells has snapped up a stake in property authorised investment fund (PAIF) provider Hearthstone ahead of the launch of its first fund.