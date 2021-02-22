Promising developments: There is still a home for good property investments post-pandemic

In March 2020 the Bank of England moved its base interest rate to 0.1%, the lowest ever recorded rate, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 12 months on, the rate remains at this level accompanied by much speculation around the potential imposition of negative rates and long-range forecasts showing modest rises despite some expected economic recovery during the course of the year.

Of course, UK interest rates have now been low for well over a decade and during this time, the property sector as a whole has provided a healthy average yield premium in excess of 3%.

Recent months, however, have seen expectations of total return from property sectors plummet as the occupational outlook for retail has worsened, uncertainty in the office sector is compounded by even more time at home and returns from the industrials are driven ever lower by increased competition.

In order to maximise property total returns over coming years, should we be employing a counter-cyclical investment style? And more pertinently, are we wrong to dismiss all retail assets from property investment pipelines at the present time?

Retail: Armageddon or opportunity?

While 2019 was no great picture of success for the retail property sector, 2020 certainly saw its perfect storm.

The coronavirus pandemic led to an almost total ceasing of footfall to retailers outside of the food sector as stay at home guidelines saw total online sales growth of 75% according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was no new trend, but it is certainly one that has been accelerated. In November 2020, Savills reported that headline rents on the high street remained in double-digit decline at -11.0% year-on-year.

Aside from this being a risk for those property owners who are clinging onto historic valuations, opportunities can arise for those who are able to face facts, mark to market retail values and move with the times.

Except, the obvious question arises that, with so much uncertainty remaining about when the UK will finally be able to break free from the pandemic and its many, newly emerging strains; what is the right level at which to benchmark retail values?

Planning reforms and change of use

Part of the answer may lie in basic supply and demand. Yes, there is too much retail floor space but which other uses are lacking?

Housing, healthcare and education spaces are certainly all in demand and the high street seems an obvious location for this new development, due to its accessibility.

Therefore, in locations where there is much uncertainty facing retail occupation, benchmarking values against residential and mixed-use development values should be a solution as change of use is likely to be the strategy that, in time, is employed.

In pursuit of this strategy, the government has been assisting thorough reforms of the planning regime. The already announced Use Class E now groups retail along with offices, light industrial, research and development, clinics and some leisure uses, facilitating flexible change between these once disparately classified land uses.