Room with a long-term view: PITCH eyes residential housing as potential income opportunity

The Property Income Trust for Charities (PITCH) is shunning flats in favour of residential housing, with a focus on lower income households as opposed to "high end stock".

PITCH portfolio manager Simon Martindale said the demographic shift towards rental homes combined with a "significant undersupply of quality housing" provides a "big opportunity" for property investment with income resilience.

"We think there is significant depth of demand for, and a significant undersupply of, quality housing for rent, particularly stock that is managed by institutional landlords," he explained.

"Most of the stock of residential property for rent is in the hands of private investors and, as we all know from past experiences, often they do not manage those properties in quite the right way.

"There is a big opportunity there and I think that is going to be an area of focus for us in terms of our overall positioning in the future."

While most investors think of large private rented sector (PRS) flats in the residential market, according to Martindale, PITCH intends to target houses instead, with a focus on lower income households.

"We will have a focus on modern, well-built homes and we will be quite meticulous on the quality of the home because a lot of the house building stock does leave a little bit to be desired in some cases," Martindale explained.

"It will also be a balanced mix of assets, with some urban and some more regional locations to balance the yield and rental growth perspective with each asset."

While the residential proposition remains "conceptual at this stage", Martindale said the trust is looking at potential methods for appointing a specialist manager to help access what he described as "not a straightforward sector".

The manager of the £645m trust is also "reasonably optimistic" that offices remain an attractive investment opportunity despite the scrutiny of the asset class over 2020.

"The home working experiment seems to have partially worked. I think if you ask occupiers today what that means for their future requirements, there will be some loss of office space within occupiers' portfolios, but nowhere near the degree that some had feared probably about a year ago, and there are a number of reasons for that," he said.

"I think mental health is an obvious one. We have all been stuck in our little rooms or home offices for 12 months, without any form of day-to-day contact, and that has really harmed people's mental health.

"I do not think we are going to see the levels [of office occupancy] we saw pre-Covid; what it will mean is that there will be a flight to quality. Gone are the days of the offices just full of desks."

PITCH holds 32.9% of its portfolio in offices, according to its Q4 2020 factsheet, and Martindale said this leans towards well-connected city centre buildings with good amenities.