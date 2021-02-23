Re-imagining the future of the office: Now is the time to take flexible working to the next level

The future of the office faces greater uncertainty today as the role of the office is being questioned and compressed in several directions.

Businesses have had a chance to trial remote working and found the practice largely successful; costs can be cut by scaling back traditional office-based working without compromising productivity for the most part.

Many large companies, particularly in the technology sector, have already made commitments to working from home, and Twitter, Facebook and Square have announced staff will have the option to do so indefinitely.

Research from PwC shows that both employees and employers believe productivity has increased as more people have been working from home.

However, there are good reasons to expect that office demand will rebound, albeit unevenly. While employees have finally achieved their wish for more flexible working, in an ironic turn of events, many have discovered they miss the sense of community and meaning that the office provided.

Working-from-home fatigue has frustrated parents and young thrusters pushing for learning opportunities and FaceTime with superiors.

Professor André Spicer, from City University's Cass Business School, argues while a significant reduction in the amount of time that people spend in the office is likely, home workers may be at a disadvantage as they risk getting overlooked and may struggle to get promoted over office going peers.

Surveys show there is a slight disconnect between the purpose of offices as viewed by employees versus employers.

Employees prioritised collaborative and developmental opportunities whereas employers also viewed offices as important for maintaining company culture.

We believe an effective office encompasses both views. As global lockdowns are lifted and vaccines deliver a return to normality, we expect office demand to rebase lower in the short-to-medium term and limit occupancy and effective rent levels.

The future

Looking ahead, many office markets and sectors should start to trough in 2022 as occupancy levels begin to stabilise.

We do not have great visibility on the timing of these early stages of recovery as much depends on the appetite for space by corporates as their workforces emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Some segments, such as life science, have continued to experience strong leasing activity during the past year, while others, such as commodity space users in central business districts have mostly paused their leasing activity.

We also expect greater flexibility in lease structures to grow in popularity within the office sector as landlords seek to accommodate more fluid tenant demands.

As such, businesses have three clear paths ahead of them: to return to pre-pandemic office use, to establish a 'new normal' with offices set up as administrative hubs while encouraging more flexible working, or to make a long-term commitment to multipurpose office communities.