As one door closes, another opens? Making the most of a disparate yet diverse property sector

UK property is a diverse asset class both by fund structure and underlying strategies. The pandemic has accelerated trends which have had wide-ranging implications for the property market.

The property market has had a tumultuous time since 2016 and one can hope the recent EU trade deal provides some stability in the future.

We have invested in property through real estate investment trusts (REITs). We have avoided open-ended funds due to the liquidity mismatch of illiquid underlying properties and daily dealing funds.

This disparity has resulted in investors trapped in the open-ended funds during times of market stress as seen last March due to the pandemic or previously on the result of the Brexit vote.

First sterling green bond issued by a UK REIT

The REIT market is an area of interest for us, although we focus on the niche operators with interesting underlying drivers that we believe will deliver attractive returns with teams that can be nimble in adding value.

Long-term investors

A clear trend, long before Covid-19, has been the increasing penetration of e-commerce. We aim to gain exposure to this trend through different asset classes and within property by avoiding retail exposure and finding ways to access logistics, which is an essential part of the e-commerce infrastructure.

Segro plc is the market leader of the UK listed REITS and this subsector. However, we typically avoid REITs that trade at significant premiums to the underlying portfolio value.

We invested in mid-box logistics through Urban Logistics REIT since its IPO in 2016.

Stifel sees 'strong buying opportunity' in Secure Income REIT on 31% discount

We were attracted to the healthy income yield and the potential for capital upside because of increasing investor demand for the sector and properties being purchased at a significant discount to replacement costs.

This trust has performed well since listing, providing a total return of 88%. While the sector saw significant demand in 2020, we continue to believe the managers of Urban Logistics REIT can deliver attractive returns to investors.

Dividends, and hence income, became ever more scarce in 2020. With the overhang of uncertainty on when life would return to the old normal, we participated in a capital raising in Supermarket Income REIT. Supermarkets are one of the few industries that have benefitted from the pandemic.

The underlying properties are omnichannel supermarkets, servicing online and in-store customers, comprising a stable tenant base of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Waitrose.

The investment provides a healthy 5.8% dividend yield and with inflation-linked rents, we feel this forms a very sensible investment as part of a balanced portfolio.

As Brits, apart from discussing the weather, our other obsession is the housing market.

Alvarium looks to float REIT aimed at 'alleviating homelessness'

The residential property market has had a renaissance as many of us spend a lot more time in our homes given the lockdowns and with the added demand boost from stamp duty relief.

We recently invested in PRS REIT after the market grew impatient for the fund to get fully invested, causing the shares to drift.

The company is intending to take possession and rent out the majority of its earmarked 5,200 homes in the coming year.

This will provide investors with a greater than 5% dividend yield and diverse tenant exposure at an attractive price of 15% below expected property values.