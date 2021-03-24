No place like home: Institutions should think again about overlooking the UK residential market

The UK residential market has not typically attracted high levels of institutional investment interest, instead being dominated by owner-occupiers and private landlords.

For some time, interest in areas such as build to rent has been growing, but only now are many investors waking up to the opportunities offered by the residential sectors.

Rapid population growth has seen housing become one of the biggest challenges facing the UK over recent decades.

According to ONS data, over the past ten years the number of UK households has increased by almost 10%, with an average of 240,000 new households expected to form each year over the coming 20 years.

This is in addition to pre-existing pent-up demand, created by historical supply shortfall. Estimates of the total backlog of housing needed range from 2 million to 4 million new homes.

As a result, the UK residential sector represents a huge opportunity. The market is maturing quickly, investor attitudes are changing and barriers to entry are in turn reducing.

The sector has also remained one of the most resilient within the property market during the Covid-19 pandemic, further illustrating its appeal.

An untapped opportunity

The Investment Property Forum (IPF) has estimated that the total stock of residential property in the UK in 2018 had a value of £6.8trn, approximately seven times the value of the commercial property universe.

With only 0.8% of this being held by institutions, even a modest transfer to institutionally managed accommodation would result in a large proportional increase in the size of the sector. In fact, Knight Frank estimates that the residential investment sector will be worth £146bn by 2025.

The residential sector itself has an enviable track record of returns. Long term, it has outperformed other property sectors by some margin, returning an average of 10.3% over the past 20 years, well ahead of the 7.5% delivered by All Property. Residential returns also have a different composition to commercial sectors, as they are more capital growth driven.

Over the past 20 years, two thirds of the residential total return has been capital growth, whereas for other sectors, capital growth would only account for around one third, with the rest being income.

Low depreciation and refurbishment costs further help support high returns in the residential sector. The requirements of living space have changed less over time than the requirements of commercial space, while residential buildings can also be expected to be more resilient to tech disruption.

New technology adopted in homes tends to easily fit within existing building infrastructure and so does not lead to obsolescence.

Sustainable, sustainable returns

As well as a cemented resilience through economic downturns, the UK residential sector also provides ESG-compliant opportunities.

While ESG concerns typically fall outside of traditional financial metrics, they are of increasing importance to investors, and institutions as a result.

The residential sector provides investors with an opportunity for ESG-compliant investments, both through the environmental benefits of providing sustainable buildings and the social benefit of providing safe, high-quality and affordable housing.

This heightened focus on environmental impact has increased the likelihood of a future system that will see "the polluter pay", with incremental costs to both companies and homeowners as a result.

For example, as energy costs rise and as priorities shift ever further towards carbon neutrality, residential projects that focus on offering energy-negative homes today provide investors with future proofed investments for tomorrow.