redundancies
Update: Senior pair exit Woodford IM - reports
Employs 45 across the business
BlackRock's Fink urges firms to 'act with purpose' in 'fragile' world
'Purpose is not a mere tagline or marketing campaign'
Brooks Macdonald set to cut 50 jobs in £4m cost savings
50 employees to be axed for £4m annualised cost saving
Are UK domestics cheap? Six alternative charts investors should be watching
Gallery from Tellworth Investments
Update: WisdomTree Europe makes redundancies ahead of ETF Securities deal completion
ETF Securities' ETCs head departs
Update: BlackRock restructure to see number of manager displacements
Impacts UK investors
Lloyds pulls mass market investment advice
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) will no longer offer a mass market investment advice service for clients with less than £100,000 to invest.