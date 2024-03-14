BennBridge UK joins growing industry trend with fresh job cuts

The redundancies have been taking place over the last few months, but have only impacted BennBridge's UK arm. Its boutique asset management partner Skerryvore AM, headed by Glen Finegan, has not been affected. Fidelity International cuts 1,000 jobs on 'challenging economic environment' A spokesperson for the company told Investment Week the multi-boutique investment firm is "constantly reappraising" its corporate strategy and resultant resource levels are based on "external market conditions and our portfolio of boutiques". "Sadly, this has led to a reduction in headcount in our Lo...