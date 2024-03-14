BennBridge UK joins growing industry trend with fresh job cuts

BennBridge UK is the latest asset manager to cut jobs, part a wider industry trend as firms attempt to cope with rising costs and a cloudier economic outlook, Investment Week understands.
The redundancies have been taking place over the last few months, but have only impacted BennBridge's UK arm. Its boutique asset management partner Skerryvore AM, headed by Glen Finegan, has not been affected. Fidelity International cuts 1,000 jobs on 'challenging economic environment' A spokesperson for the company told Investment Week the multi-boutique investment firm is "constantly reappraising" its corporate strategy and resultant resource levels are based on "external market conditions and our portfolio of boutiques". "Sadly, this has led to a reduction in headcount in our Lo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes