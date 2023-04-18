abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

James Baxter-Derrington
The move comes following the departure of chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions Aymeric Forest, who left the firm in February 2023.
The move comes following the departure of chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions Aymeric Forest, who left the firm in February 2023.

abrdn has offered 27 members of its multi-asset investing team voluntary redundancy as part of a “redesign” of its investment process.

A spokesperson confirmed the number to Investment Week and explained the job cuts were a "direct result of collaboration and engagement".

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

The move comes following the departure of Aymeric Forest, chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions, who left the firm in February 2023.

These departures comprise part of global head of alternatives Russell Barlow's "redesign [of] the end-to-end investment process", which has a "core focus on simplification and the establishment of a solid foundation".

A spokesperson said: "The starting point for the redesign was an open acknowledgement of the need for change, any restructuring decisions have and will be as a direct result of collaboration and engagement.

"The end state will ensure we have a strong, client-led proposition and the building blocks to ensure we are future fit."

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

The multi-asset team reduction is part of an exodus from the Edinburgh-based asset management firm, with recent departures including head of EMEA - global banks Stuart McGlynn, head of North American equities Ralph Bassett, global head of private equity Mark Redman and portfolio manager Arthur Milson.

In July 2022, twelve team members took voluntary redundancy from the firm's real assets business.

