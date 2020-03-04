Recession
A quant's response to the Covid-19 market sell-off: Buy equities now
Taking a risk on purchasing stocks during global epidemic
Nearly half of UK firms predict recession this year
One-third also predict global recession
BofAML survey: Global investors plough back into UK equities
Allocation to UK equities reaches four-year high
Schroders multi-asset team backs equities as recession risk falls
Thawing of geopolitical tensions behind positive outlook
Ruffer ups UK equity exposure as 'storm clouds' clear
Hamish Baillie points to Brexit and election
UK avoids recession despite annual growth reaching decade low
Services sector behind 'strong July'
Columbia Threadneedle slashes multi-asset equity weightings amid trio of risks
Cautious approach due to recession and political risks
Martin Gilbert: We must get used to a lower growth environment
Anticipated downturns should not weigh on long-term decisions
Losing my religion: What is the point in bonds?
Reviewing their usefulness at a time of intense volatility
T. Rowe Price: Do not underestimate central banks' power
Recession due but will be relatively mild
Lessons from history: Does a recession always spell bad news for value stocks?
A look back at the past three major downturns
Can monetary policies help prevent a global recession?
Monetary stimulus merely postponing the inevitable
Man GLG's Scott: Recessionary concerns may be premature
Manager turns to global services sector for better returns
Is a global recession inevitable?
Deep recession unlikely
Carney: No-deal Brexit won't hurt economy as hard as first feared
Bank of England governor hails 'real progress' in preparations
The 'hallmarks of a recession' behind the political noise
Over the past decade, we have endured the tired pessimism that still looms from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
The inversion of the yield curve: Still a reliable indicator of recession?
Knee-jerk reactions could become self-fulfilling
UK one quarter of negative GDP away from recession
GDP contracted in Q2
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
Navigating the Fed's upcoming 'insurance' rate cuts
In May, risks of a trade shock sharply rose following US President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards China.
Will this be the summer lull before the storm?
Clouds of Brexit and trade wars still hang over investors
Can markets stay buoyant for the rest of 2019?
Global economic cycle is among the longest in history
OBR: No-deal Brexit will spark recession
Asset prices and sterling fall 'sharply'
Rathbone's Smith: Signs of weaker growth are less worrying than they first appear
A broader swathe of economic indicators — of the recent past, present and future — have fallen to indisputably weaker levels than at any time since the 2008 global financial crisis.