Uncertainty of Federal Reserve's rate path after Trump unleashes tariff chaos

At the most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, it voted to maintain interest rates at 4.25%-4.5%. The call came ahead of Trump's latest round of tariffs, which saw him roll out 10% global baseline levies on 2 April, and bigger, custom tariffs for the 'worst offenders'. The reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump on 'Independence Day' Credit: The White House Given the knowledge gap at the time of the FOMC meeting, experts expected it to hold firm and wait for a clearer macroeconomic picture to emerge. Fed dampens US growth prospects as Powell warns of tarif...