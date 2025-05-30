On Thursday (29 May), European markets continued their rally from earlier this week after one US court said Trump's tariffs were illegal. This, coupled with seemingly détente talks between Washington and several trading partners including China to solve their trading disputes have quietened worries of a recession, as fund managers surveyed by Bank of America two weeks ago said their qualms were no longer "as extreme" as the uber-bearish attitudes posted in April. US court rules Trump tariffs are illegal Nancy Curtin, global chief investment officer of AlTi Tiedemann Global, said he...