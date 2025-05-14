Investors less bearish in May as recession fears recede

US President Donald Trump’s April tariffs have heightened fears of a global recession, but investors are less pessimistic, as cash levels fell and tech allocation soared in May.
According to Bank of America's (BofA) Global Fund Manager Survey on Tuesday (13 May), fund managers' fears in May were "not as extreme", as the uber-bearish attitudes posted in April, with a recession now seen as less likely. China's monetary stimulus plan not enough to offset Trump's tariff onslaught The survey, conducted between 2 and 8 May, during which the US and China said they would engage in trade talks, found that its broadest measure of FMS sentiment, which tracks cash levels, equity allocation, and global growth expectations, rose to 2.5 in May from a "very bearish 1.8" the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes