Blue Whale exits longstanding Nintendo holding in anticipation of 'mini-US recession' squeezing consumers

Sold out after just over four years

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Manager of the Blue Whale Growth fund Stephen Yiu has called time on his investment in Nintendo, as his anticipation of dual headwinds of global growth slowing down and a “US mini recession” has dampened his outlook on consumer discretionary holdings.

Blue Whale first invested in Nintendo in December 2020, and the Japanese gaming giant held a top ten spot for several years in the fund. However, the firm started to creep down the portfolio rankings and back in April, Yiu revealed he had trimmed the game console's position following the unveiling of the Switch 2 console, which he had been highly anticipating but, debuted with a hefty price tag and a delay to pre-orders caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Blue Whale ditches Meta and adds to Nvidia in market turmoil Since Trump's ‘Liberation Day', Yiu ...

Trustpilot