Wall Street giants hike recession risk expectations amid impending Trump tariffs

Some of the world’s largest investment banks and a major credit ratings agency have upped their expectations of a recession in the US and globally as trade war woes loom large.
President Donald Trump is expected to unveil sweeping tariffs on major trading partners on Wednesday (2 April) in what he is calling ‘Liberation Day', with the president warning reporters last week that tariff plans "would start with all countries, so let us see what happens". Goldman Sachs economists Ronnie Walker, Alec Phillips and David Mericle have consequently hiked the 12-month recession probability to 35%, up from their previous 20% estimate. The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth? According to the Goldman trio, their p...
