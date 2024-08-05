Japanese equities suffered its largest its one-day decline as investors' fears of a US recession continue to drive a global sell-off.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index nosedived on Monday (5 August) by as almost 13%, having dropped 5.9% before the weekend in its biggest two-day slump on record, according to data from MarketWatch. The fall comes amid concerns over a US recession after traders reacted to lower-than-expected employment figures from the world's largest economy on Friday (2 August), which collided with worries from investors and analysts that the US Federal Reserve may have delayed beginning its rate cutting regime for too long. Market Movers Blog: Concerns over US recession lead to global stock slump Elsewhe...
