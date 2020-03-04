QE
ECB maintains rates and QE as Lagarde launches review
Review of monetary policy strategy
ECB cuts interest rates to -0.50%
Restarting quantitative easing
The Kiwi question: Have central banks learned nothing since 2008?
Entering a 'monetary policy arms race'
ECB to keep interest rates at 0% until mid-2020
QE could be back soon
David Jane: Cracks in the new orthodoxy
Have economic cycles fundamentally changed?
Kames Capital CIO: Dear Worried Investor
Equity markets everywhere look 'reasonably placed'
Balance sheets, Brexit and Bolsheviks: The 'BBB' risks for 2019
Navigating fixed income markets in the New Year
Merian's Harris: Peak in rates will be 'surprisingly shallow'
Markets have been far more volatile this year than last, taking fright at trade wars, the Italian budget, and the rout of the Turkish lira, for example. Yet most of the volatility has been in equity markets, while corporate bonds have provided a relatively...
Return to QT is painful but essential
Shorter duration required
Hermes fixed income head: UK could see rates cut next year
Rate rises will be slower than predicted
Flagship Odey fund enjoys turnaround in February
Strong monthly performance
Euro spikes after ECB drops promise to increase bond buying
Kept rates unchanged
7IM's Urquhart Stewart: If executed properly, regulation could be the best advert the asset management industry has ever had
Regulation an 'excuse' not to do something
Fed plans October start for 'gigantic' balance sheet reduction
Yellen hopes unwinding will be like 'watching paint dry'
Redwood: Will 2017 be as good as 2016?
Brazil and Russia top performers for 2016
Quick-fire interview with AXA IM's Porter: How transition to 'inflationary mindset' could impact bond liquidity
AXA IM's global head of fixed income John Porter talks to editor Katrina Lloyd about the significant pockets of volatility which could open up as investors move away from a deflationary mindset, and why overinvested assets could suffer the greatest liquidity...
ECB extends QE until end of 2017, but tapers purchases
Cutting bond purchases to €60bn a month
HL's Investor Confidence Index drops to record low
Investors wary of a ‘peacock market’
BoJ delays inflation deadline for fourth time as growth disappoints
More easing expected
Will the Bank of Japan succeed in alleviating pressure on beleaguered banking system?
The Japanese stockmarket has been a major disappointment this year. The adoption of negative interest rate policy by the Bank of Japan in January was supposed to have led to further yen depreciation and sparked a recovering in corporate borrowings.
Managers warn of Lehmans 2.0 as risks transferred to investors
Eighth anniversary of collapse of Lehman Brothers
Quick-fire interview with JPMAM's Gartside: 'Be careful what you buy in EMD'
Nick Gartside, J.P.Morgan Asset Management CIO fixed income and manager of the Global Bond Opportunities fund, talks to editor Katrina Lloyd about why Mark Carney did exactly the right thing by cutting rates, and why fears about bond market illiquidity...
BoE hits £1.2bn QE target with second gilt purchase attempt
Follows failed attempt last week