Federal Reserve holds interest rates while signalling hike in March

"I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," said Fed chair Jay Powell at a press conference after the decision.

Last month, the central bank's policymakers released projections that implied three rate rises throughout 2022.

The Fed said that the job market continues to recover, with the US jobless rate dropping to 3.9% last month. Powell added that there was "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market".

However, inflation hit a four decade high of 7% this month, which the Fed partly attributed to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation." said Powell.

"The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus."

The central bank cut rates close to the zero lower bound when the pandemic began in March 2020, while pumping money into the economy through quantitative easing. At this week's meeting, the Fed committee approved one final round of purchases for $20bn in Treasury securities and $10bn in mortgage-backed securities, bringing the stimulus program to a conclusion by March.

The announcement follows days of a tumultuous stock market as investors have panicked about rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the potential for the Fed to raise rates aggressively. The S&P 500 recovered throughout yesterday but fell as Powell outlined the Fed's plans.

"The Fed is engaged in a little road rage from the comfort of a moving car. It is right to start removing emergency measures, but should the lights change, the Fed may be just as quick to pivot back more reasoned language," said Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilters Investors.

"If growth proves weaker than expected, and not just due to Omicron interruption, and the stock market keeps barking, then the Fed may simply tolerate higher levels of inflation, especially as consumers are already being squeezed by higher living costs."

"The market movements over the past few weeks, catalysed by the publication of December's Fed minutes highlights just how seismic policy is for markets right now. Investors will have to navigate the unsynchronised swimming of central banks as they withdraw support at different rates and at different times together with anticipating the anticipation of other investors. No easy task."

Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International, added: "Having underestimated the breadth and persistency of inflationary pressures and having fallen significantly behind the curve as a result, it is now time for the Fed to protect its credibility as an inflation targeter. But how fast and how far this tightening cycle can go depends on a number of factors along the way, not least on the inflation dynamics and the terminal level of real rates the economy and markets can digest."

"While we believe 3-4 rate hikes and some balance sheet runoff is achievable in 2022 (though of course the balance sheet devil is in the detail), we are more sceptical on the tightening pace in 2023-24 that is currently priced in by the markets."