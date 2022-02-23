Policymaker: ECB could issue rate hikes sooner than expected

Holzmann said it was possible for the ECB to overrule the policy guidance that any interest rate increase would only come after the end of quantitative easing

While the ECB has been seen as the most dovish of the central banks, it adopted a ‘hawkish tone' in its meeting earlier this month, leading analysts to believe that a rate hike was likely to come earlier than December 2022, as has been previously predicted.

With inflation set to peak at 4.8% in the first quarter of this year, the ECB has quickly veered away from a pledge to not issue a rate hike this year and several policymakers have begun pushing for ending the ECB's bond buying programme this year, which was previously stated as a prerequisite for any hike.

However, Holzmann said it was possible for the ECB to overrule the policy guidance that any interest rate increase would only come after the end of quantitative easing, instead issuing a hike before it was wrapped up.

"When it comes to the interest rate outlook, the ECB has always signalled that an interest rate hike should not take place until shortly after the bond purchases have ended," Holzmann, governor of Austria's central bank, said in the interview published on Wednesday.

"But it would also be possible to take a first interest rate step in the summer before the end of the purchases and a second at the end of the year. I would favour that."

MPs grill regulators over future of financial services

Holzmann said he would like to see two interest rate increases by the end of this year or beginning of next, explaining that a rise in rates would be an "important signal" to society and markets.

He added that he believed a policy rate of about 1.5% would be a benchmark for neutral monetary policy, saying that reaching it by 2024 "could be realistic, although that may well shift forward or backward somewhat."

ECB policymakers are expected to meet in an informal gathering in Paris tomorrow (24 February), while issuing their next decision on March 10.

Yesterday, Sir Dave Ramsden, one of the Bank of England's most hawkish policymakers, played down the prospect of rapid interest rate rises, saying that hikes will be "modest", rather than the levels seen before the financial crisis in 2008.