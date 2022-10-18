Bank of England further delays quantitative tightening - reports

According to the FT, top officials at the BoE are expected to extend the delay to unwinding QE to at least the end of October owing to the "very distressed" gilts market.

Gilt yields have steadied following the Bank's intervention and yesterday's (17 October) shredding of the Mini Budget by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, but they still remain elevated. The 30-year gilt closed at 4.37% yesterday and remains well above the 3.75% that predated the fiscal event.

The future of UK gilts

Last week, BoE governor Andrew Bailey confirmed at the IMF annual meeting that the Monetary Policy Committee would utilise rates rather than QT as it attempts to bring down inflation.

"The MPC is not using the stock of asset holdings as an active tool of monetary policy at present," Bailey said.

"The intention was to unwind the stock of QE gradually and predictably, and in a way that was not bound to underlying economic conditions.