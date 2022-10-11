Bank of England expands temporary intervention to index-linked gilts

50:50 split

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The Bank added the pricing of the additional operation reflect its "nature as a backstop" and not a monetary policy instrument.
Image:

The Bank added the pricing of the additional operation reflect its "nature as a backstop" and not a monetary policy instrument.

The Bank of England has expanded its temporary gilt purchase operations to include index-linked gilt to stave off “dysfunction” in the debt market.

According to a statement published this morning (11 October), the Bank will carry out purchases of index-linked gilts for the remainder of the intervention, buying both index-linked and conventional gilts until 14 October 2022.

The expanded policy has been brought in to prevent "dysfunction" in the market, which has already seen "further significant repricing of UK government debt" this week.

Alongside dysfunction, the Bank hopes the move will prevent "self-reinforcing ‘fire sale' dynamics" from taking hold.

Sterling currency crisis looms: Can the Bank of England steady the ship?

Yesterday (10 October), the daily limit of the purchasing scheme was increased to £10bn, with the full amount dedicated to conventional bonds. Today, this has been split, with £5bn reserved for long-dated conventional gilts and £5bn for index-linked gilts.

The Bank added the pricing of the additional operation reflect its "nature as a backstop" and not a monetary policy instrument.

All corporate bond purchase scheme sales have also been temporarily paused this week as the central bank imposes a hiatus on shrinking its balance sheet.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Stock Spotlight: Hipgnosis entertains investors despite uninspiring debt refinancing

Deep Dive: Asia Pacific's mixed bag defies historic trends

More on Cost of Living

PLSA chief executive Julian Mund will open the trade body's annual conference in Liverpool tomorrow morning
UK

PLSA: Bank of England action should not be ended too soon

PLSA said action should be extended

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read
Despite rising yields, some GBP bond sectors saw inflows.
UK

Morningstar: UK open-ended funds suffer largest outflows in over a decade

UK fund flows in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 October 2022 • 1 min read
Increase in 'economic inactivity' rate
Economics

UK unemployment rate falls to lowest levels since 1974

Down 0.3 percentage points

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 11 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
06

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
13 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Channel Islands - October 2022

Register now
Trustpilot