Industry reaction: US Federal Reserve's tapering decision 'non event'

The industry said the Fed's decision to taper bond buying came as no surprise

The Fed announced on Wednesday (3 November) its plans to start scaling back its $120bn monthly bond buying programme, which has played a crucial role in buoying the US economy as it contends with the ongoing pandemic and rising inflation.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "This is exactly what the market was expecting, and is exactly what has been delivered. Powell has been preparing the market well for a tapering this year, and there is no change today.

"Going too hard too early would have panicked markets. Likewise, going too soft with recent inflation concerns would have created a bigger problem for the Fed further down the line, or worse yet a credibility disaster."

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at multi-asset investment platform eToro, said this is only a prelude to starting to raise interest rates.

"The Fed will be buying bonds for at least another six months, and the magnitude of the following interest rate rises will likely be much smaller and gradual than the traditional 3-4% rises seen in prior cycles," he said.

PIMCO economists Tiffany Wilding and Allison Boxer pointed out that inflation risk has put the Fed in an uncomfortable position.

"While we agree with the Fed that the currently high inflation is likely to dissipate, it now appears that it will take longer to dissipate than initially thought. Inflation that remains elevated for longer, even if it's attributed to temporary factors, increases the risk that longer-term inflation expectations also adjust higher - something the Fed wants to avoid."

Wilding and Boxer also forecast a rate hike in two years' time. "We continue to forecast the Fed's first post-pandemic rate hike in the first quarter of 2023, but we also see the risks tilted toward earlier action.

"As for the subsequent path for rate hikes, across various scenarios our average forecast runs about 1 to 1.5 hikes below what markets are pricing by the end of 2023."

Quilter's Craig said there is no margin for error. "There really is no room for a misstep from the Fed."