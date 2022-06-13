Quantitive easing: Should tightening be frightening?

This month the Fed began tightening its belt too: reducing the size of its balance sheet. It had doubled - to $8.5trn - from its pre-Covid level. But could quantitative tightening (QT) be a squeeze too far?

In anticipating the likely effects of QT on both economies and markets, it pays to revisit its controversial precursor, QE. Some argue that by recklessly ‘printing money', central bankers brought about the very inflation they were entrusted to keep under control.

Others, notably central bankers themselves, insist that QE is more nuanced than merely dropping wads of cash out of figurative helicopters. They blame the spike in inflation on supply chain disruption, borne of economic shuttering during the pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

US inflation up to 8.6% in May

QE was first deployed in 2001 by the Bank of Japan to help bring about moderate price rises, or at least, to achieve escape velocity from deflation. It was abandoned in failure five years later.

The experiment was revived in the aftershock of the 2008/9 Financial Crisis, though, on a far grander scale, and across the world. Inflation did not spike as a result, though asset prices shot through the roof - mostly in recovery from crisis lows. Stock market pessimists insisted that those gains were illusory, supported by QE machinations.

Now, the picture has reversed. Inflation is up, markets are down. And yet, its detractors insist that QE is still, somehow, responsible for this inverted state of affairs.

Might it be possible, perhaps, that QE was neither the mother of inflation, nor life support for an ailing stock market? What else would we have expected lower yields to do but increase the present value of future cashflows? On this reading, QE was a scapegoat flogged for cyclical sins.

Other explanations are possible. For example, we should admit the possibility that QE really did cause the recent inflation spike despite having had no such effect for over a decade. This is not as strange as it may sound - the world is a very different place today than it was 14 years ago. The same policy might have very different results depending on the circumstances in which it is enacted.

After all, there is truth to the claim that QE is not just money printing. It is more accurately the buying of government bonds by a central bank. This extraordinary source of new demand leads to artificially high bond prices and suppressed yields, which incentivises borrowing for spending or investment, thus stimulating the economy.

That is the theory. So why did QE not ignite inflation a decade ago?

One answer could be that it can only make borrowing money relatively more attractive; it cannot force people to borrow if they do not want to. Businesses and households in ‘balance sheet repair mode' turned their noses up at lower rates.

Is there now a greater appetite for borrowing that has finally enabled QE to light the spark of rising prices? Data from the Bank of England does not bear out this scenario - aside from a pandemic blip, borrowing out of necessity rather than desire, lending has not ballooned.

It is worth noting once again the experience of the Japanese, who, far from being about to reverse QE, are still very much going at it full tilt. And their inflation rate currently stands at an unscary 2.5%.

So, when it comes to inflation at a time of energy crisis and war, Occam's Razor points to more likely culprits than QE. It seems easing had little direct effect beyond squashing bond yields down as low as they could plausibly go. We might therefore reasonably expect tightening to do nothing but the opposite - in other words, let yields rise.

Employment increases but annual wage growth sees biggest fall in a decade

The extent to which an investor may profit from this, however, is fairly limited. Just as with earnings reports, new information about interest rates and QT is nigh-on instantaneously factored into asset prices upon release.

To capitalise, you would have to accurately anticipate the decisions of central bankers, and do so well in advance of the consensus. And even if you got that right, you would have to second-guess the response of a market prone to seemingly irrational behaviour, as if playing a board game where everyone's victory condition is unique.

Consumer spending and money supply are but two facets of an impossibly sprawling and inter-connected economic puzzle. What is more, the relationship between economic health and investment returns is a loose one.

Recent losses suffered by Target and Walmart, both down between 20% and 25% in one day on the back of concerns about consumer struggles, are salutary. Technically, no recession has yet occurred, but in the space of a few minutes their share prices did a good job of convincing us otherwise.

Neither inflation nor war are phenomena unique to our age, yet equities did alright in the preceding century. The fundamental case for long-term investment - partaking in a share of the profits that accrue due to restless innovation - is intact.

Furthermore, it is not unheard of for both stocks and bonds to fall in unison, and indeed it is what you would expect when interest rates go up - future cash flows are worth relatively less. There has been nothing so far in 2022 to suggest that bonds would not act as portfolio ballast should a Financial Crisis-style crash unfurl and investors flock once more to the fixed magnitude of future income they offer.

We therefore think it unwise to jettison the investment approach which has served many investors so well, namely one that leans as far towards equities as appropriate, with the remainder deployed across high-quality bonds. Resist the temptation to reach for exotic, complex, expensive, often illiquid alternatives.

Equities may barely manage to tread water in real terms over the coming few years. No-one can say for sure. But in the longer term, they are still very likely, all told, to be the least short straw.

William Morris, CFA is head of investments, Weatherbys Private Bank