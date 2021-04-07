property fund suspensions
Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020
£2.8m of capital locked away over three funds
Aegon property fund remains suspended as it approaches first anniversary
Cash level to rise to 22% by the end of Q1
IW Long Reads: Keeping the door open - Does the open-ended property sector still have plenty to offer?
Sector sceptics could be missing out on opportunities
RICS gives all clear for property sector but £5bn of investor capital remains in lockup
Slight glimmer of hope for shuttered funds
Property, politics and 'pure serendipity': The most-read stories of 2020
What got people talking this year?
BlueBay's head of investment risk Blua: Daily dealing property funds an 'aberration'
Structure 'an accident waiting to happen'
Janus Henderson property fund may not reopen until 2021
Concerns around Brexit and FCA consultation
ASI to lift property fund suspensions
Dealing to resume on 16 November
Property investors remain cautiously positive amid value and income decline
Slow improvement in performance
Investors eye exit door as property funds prepare to reopen
Products return from six-month exile
LGIM to lift suspension on UK property fund
Reopens 13 October
Busy summer sets rest of 2020 up for blockbuster finish
Polls and politics mean no respite for investors
The 15 biggest asset management news stories over the summer
What have you missed?
FCA eyes 180-day notice period for property fund redemptions
Consults to address 'structural mismatch'