Property, politics and 'pure serendipity': The most-read stories of 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its implications for markets and the global economy has, of course, been the prevailing theme of 2020 for IW readers.
The global response to these implications and how the world seeks to rebuild from the economic damage will likely define the years to come.
With the end of the Brexit transition period fast approaching, politics has also dominated much of IW's 2020 coverage.
Across the Atlantic, the rise of Joe Biden as US President-Elect and the resulting fall of incumbent Donald Trump has also not gone unnoticed.
For the UK asset and wealth industry specifically, illiquidity was a key theme for the second year running amid widespread open-ended property fund suspensions.
With billions of pounds worth of capital locked up in these funds, the "liquidity mismatch" at the heart of the structure has forced regulators to act and 2021 could see the disappearance of open-ended property funds as we know them.
In a rare glimpse of positive change, however, 2020 has also been a benchmark year in the battle for equality and diversity in the City, with key initiatives such as #TalkAboutBlack coming to the fore.
In the gallery above, Investment Week looks back at eventful year and the stories that engaged readers most.