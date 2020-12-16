Property, politics and 'pure serendipity': The most-read stories of 2020

What got people talking this year?

2020 most read stories review roi 1 580x358
Investment Week looks back at eventful year and the stories that engaged readers most.
Jeremy grantham 2018 580x358
1. Jeremy Grantham: US must embrace 'second coming of the Marshall Plan' (Click here to read)

Ahead of the US Presidential Election in November, co-founder of GMO Jeremy Grantham called upon the winner to instigate a "second coming of the Marshall Plan".

Grantham urged US leaders to implement a major fiscal programme to address depressed economic growth, rising inequality, negative real interest rates, the economic impact of Covid-19, and the potentially "incalculable" cost of climate change.
Biden joe 2020 c democratic national convention v dpa pa images 580x358
2. Is Biden 'foregone conclusion' for Presidency or unlikely 'fuddy duddy'? (Click here to read)

While Donald Trump may still be contesting the result of the November election, many in the UK’s asset and wealth industry believed a Joe Biden victory was a "foregone conclusion" as early as September, given "diabolical" economic fundamentals under incumbent President.

However, others branded the Democratic candidate as a "fuddy duddy" who was unlikely to win over the US general public, warning his Presidency would lead to higher corporate taxes and increasing regulatory scrutiny of the mega-cap tech stocks.

Photo: Democratic National Convention v/DPA/PA Images
2020 property crash concept 1 roi 1 580x358
3. House of cards to crumble? Recession in the UK property market 'likely well underway' (Click here to read)
 
Amid the initial market shock of the coronavirus pandemic fund managers were warning in April that the UK property market is headed for a 2020 recession due to its high correlation with the economy.

However, more recently there is mounting evidence of investors turning to property as a means of protecting capital in the event of a recession.
Sunak rishi 2020 c andrew parsons no 10 downing street flickr cc by nc nd 2 0 roi 1 580x358
4. Investors on 'high alert' as OTS proposals could triple population subject to CGT (Click here to read)

November proposals from the Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) proposals had investors on "high alert", amid fears that the controversial plans could see the number of UK tax payers subject to capital gains tax triple.

The OTS plans could raise around £14bn for the public purse by cutting exemptions and doubling rates, with the government-run body arguing that the current system can "distort behaviour" as taxpayers look to reduce their bill.

Photo: Andrew Parsons/Number 10/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Mason lauren incisive media 2019 roi 1 580x358
5. Is 'tsunami' of UK job losses likely? (Click here to read)

With changes to the furlough scheme fast approaching, in June Investment Week’s editor Lauren Mason asked whether the UK was about to face a ‘tsunami’ of job losses.
 
In the three months to September, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8% amid a record high of 314,000 redundancies in the same period, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Coronavirus 2020 032 580x358
6. Revealed: The coronavirus precautions put in place by the UK's asset managers (Click here to read)

As nations across Europe began their first coronavirus lockdowns, Investment Week revealed the measures being taken by UK asset managers in efforts to protect staff and business continuity.

The UK itself would not follow other nations into lockdown for more than two weeks after the piece was published.
Peter hargreaves 2015 580x358
7. Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous (Click here to read)

In March, Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves attempted to assure investors that his recent sale of HL stock was "purely serendipitous" and had nothing to do with concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on markets.

In a letter to markets, Hargreaves said the timing of his sale of £550m of stock in his company was accidental, and he had made no further sales as the panic around the virus unfolded.
Black lives matter talkaboutblack crop 2 roi 1 580x358
8. The 'looking at your shoes' moment: Let's talk about race (Click here to read)

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of US police and subsequent anti-racism protests it sparked across the world led to a period of introspection for many regarding the nature of racism in the 21st century.

In June, black senior members of the asset management industry have urged colleagues and employers to start unpacking the BAME acronym, place more emphasis on race equality in their diversity and inclusion policies, and to be more active in standing against workplace and societal racism.
Federal reserve 270919 3 580x358
9. Federal Reserve: No interest rate hikes until end of 2023 (Click here to read)

In mid-September, the US Federal Reserve sent out "strong, powerful guidance", as it predicted interest rates would stay near zero until at least the end of 2023.

The central bank said it would not tighten policy until inflation has been "moderately above" above 2% "for some time", as it looked to put in place its new inflation-targeting framework recently outlined by chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.
1609 commercial property city of london 019 580x358
10. Investors eye exit door as property funds prepare to reopen (Click here to read)

Throughout their long periods of suspension, managers of open-ended property funds set about bolstering liquidity and gauging client intentions ahead of finally reopening.

There remains concerns that the vehicles could be forced to immediately suspend once again as investors consider whether the latest round of gatings marked "the straw that broke the camel's back".
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

The coronavirus pandemic and its implications for markets and the global economy has, of course, been the prevailing theme of 2020 for IW readers.

The global response to these implications and how the world seeks to rebuild from the economic damage will likely define the years to come. 

With the end of the Brexit transition period fast approaching, politics has also dominated much of IW's 2020 coverage.

Across the Atlantic, the rise of Joe Biden as US President-Elect and the resulting fall of incumbent Donald Trump has also not gone unnoticed. 

For the UK asset and wealth industry specifically, illiquidity was a key theme for the second year running amid widespread open-ended property fund suspensions.

With billions of pounds worth of capital locked up in these funds, the "liquidity mismatch" at the heart of the structure has forced regulators to act and 2021 could see the disappearance of open-ended property funds as we know them. 

In a rare glimpse of positive change, however, 2020 has also been a benchmark year in the battle for equality and diversity in the City, with key initiatives such as #TalkAboutBlack coming to the fore.

In the gallery above, Investment Week looks back at eventful year and the stories that engaged readers most.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on Markets

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus