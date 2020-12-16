Property, politics and 'pure serendipity': The most-read stories of 2020

1. Jeremy Grantham: US must embrace 'second coming of the Marshall Plan' (Click here to read)







Ahead of the US Presidential Election in November, co-founder of GMO Jeremy Grantham called upon the winner to instigate a "second coming of the Marshall Plan".





Grantham urged US leaders to implement a major fiscal programme to address depressed economic growth, rising inequality, negative real interest rates, the economic impact of Covid-19, and the potentially "incalculable" cost of climate change.