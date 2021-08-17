ADVERTISEMENT

Aviva returns almost half of shuttered property funds' NAVs in first pay-out

46.1% liquidation of assets

Lauren Mason
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
The fund pay-outs were calculated based on their NAVs on 19 May
Aviva Investors returned £169m to investors in the now-closed UK Property fund on 6 August, following the liquidation of 46.1% of its assets.

Meanwhile, the firm will return 45.7% of the net asset value from the inc and acc share classes of its UK Property Feeder funds.

This comes following the funds' closures in May this year, after more than a year of material uncertainty over property valuations. According to an Aviva Investors spokesperson at the time, this led to an "increasingly challenging" environment in which to generate positive returns "while also providing the necessary liquidity to re-open the funds".

Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020

The pay-out percentage calculated by Aviva was based on the funds' NAVs on 19 May - the date investors were first notified of the funds' closures. Percentages of the feeder funds' NAVs are marginally smaller, due to higher costs and charges when investing through feeder vehicles, which reduces the level of available cash.

Investors have recently received a contract note, which confirmed the individual amount payable to them, and asked for a choice between receiving the pay-out in cash or for it to be put to work in another Aviva Investors fund.

The default course of action for investors who do not respond, and who invest through the firm's investment ISA, will be to place their capital into share class 1 of the Aviva Investors Multi-Asset Core fund. Investors who bought into the vehicle directly will have their proceeds returned in cash.

It was first confirmed that clients would receive their first pay-out in August on 22 July this year, in which the funds' managers predicted a 40% return of total NAV to investors. The first payment was based on market valuations on 2 August, when the trades were placed.

Lauren Mason

