RICS gives all clear for property sector but £5bn of investor capital remains in lockup

Almost £5bn of investor capital remains locked in open-ended property funds after more than ten months of suspension, despite the recent decision from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to maintain its recommendation that material uncertainty clauses (MUC) are "not generally required".

On 5 January, RICS convened its Material Valuation Uncertainty Leaders Forum and while the potential to reinstate the MUC was "mentioned in passing", the decision was reached to maintain its original recommendation from 9 September 2020.

In March 2020, the majority of open-ended UK property funds were forced to suspend as managers cited the application of MUCs as the rationale for doing so.

The most recent conclusion, however, reached between RICS and the 13 independent valuers constituting its forum, recommended that material valuation uncertainty declarations are not generally required across all UK real estate, except "some assets valued with reference to trading potential", which largely refers to leisure and hospitality assets.

The body clarified that the decision "to insert, maintain or remove a declaration that a valuation is materially uncertain is that of the valuer".

Charles Smith, chair, valuation and advisory UK at Cushman & Wakefield, a forum member, said RICS was "right to announce there is no need to reinstate the material uncertainty clause" as the most recent lockdown announcement "was not a shock".

"After restrictions dating back to March 2020, the current situation does not represent an unprecedented set of circumstances as was the case at the start of 2020 when we saw the implementation of material valuation uncertainty clauses."

Partner and head of development and valuation consultancy at forum member Montagu Evans Gary Howes reinforced this opinion, adding that "the current lockdown follows an unfortunate sequence of events rather than being considered as a shock to the market in its own right," but added that it is "a difficult time to undertake valuations".

Prior to the announcement made by RICS on 6 January, David Wilson, real estate partner at EY UK & Ireland, another forum member, voiced concerns that this difficulty could result in a "return to widespread material uncertainties in property valuations" if new restrictions "significantly affect viewings and overall transaction volumes".

Richard Moir, partner at forum member Gerald Eve, added that the current backdrop made it "difficult to undertake valuations", particularly as transaction volumes are "lower in most sectors", but clarified that valuers are "experts in interpreting the available data and market sentiment".

Property funds

RICS began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

To date, more than £4.7bn of investors' money remains behind fund suspensions as Aegon Asset Management, Aviva Investors, Janus Henderson Investors and M&G Investments keep their doors shuttered, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Fund managers also cited the issue of liquidity when initially suspending their funds and have argued they need to build up a large enough cash buffer to prevent having to suspend again if they see a large redemption demand from investors.