Janus Henderson property fund may not reopen until 2021

Dealing in the fund was initially suspended in March

Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF may not reopen until the first quarter of 2021 at the earliest, according to the fund group’s most recent update.

In a statement extending the temporary suspension of the fund another 28 days, the board of Henderson Investment Funds announced the fund "may not be in a position to reopen until the first quarter of 2021" due to "challenging market conditions" and Brexit uncertainty.

The update also cited the upcoming Financial Conduct Authority consultation on open-ended property funds and the possibility of introducing notice periods.

Dealing in the £1.8bn AUM Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF was initially suspended in March.

Since the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors removed its material valuation uncertainty clause on "all UK real estate" on 9 September, some property funds have chosen to reopen while others remain closed.

On Monday (19 October), Aberdeen Standard Investments announced it would lift the suspension of its £1.6bn AUM Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate and £900m AUM Aberdeen UK Property funds on 16 November.

St James's Place reopened its funds on 9 September, Columbia Threadneedle reopened on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management reopened on 30 September and altered the dealing arrangements pertaining to its property funds, and Legal & General Investment Management is set to open its on 13 October.

Along with Janus Henderson, the UK property funds of Kames Capital, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended. BMO has reopened its Property Growth and Income fund, although its UK Property fund remains suspended.