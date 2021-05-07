Investors split on notice periods for open-ended property but no FCA decision until Q3 2021

Respondents to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) consultation on open-ended property funds were broadly split over the regulator’s proposal to introduce notice periods, but will have to wait until Q3 2021 at the earliest for a decision.

The regulator launched a consultation into the fund structure nine months ago, following the second mass suspension of the sector in less than five years, but has held off on making a final decision on its policy position until it concludes its newly-launched consultation on Long Term Asset Funds.

FCA begins work on establishing open-ended LTAF regime

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, said this delay and the link to LTAF demonstrates "just how hard property asset managers have lobbied for the FCA to take a different approach".

He added: "Rolling the review into a broader one on long term assets is sensible in that it is looking broader than just property but the thousands of investors that currently have around £12bn in commercial property funds will surely want clarity on the liquidity rules sooner rather than later."

At the heart of the issue is the liquidity mismatch between holding property, an illiquid asset, in a fund structure that offers investors daily redemptions, which the FCA proposing to address through the introduction of 90- or 180-day notice periods.

There was a "broadly even split" between those respondents who supported the idea and those who were opposed.

Of those who supported the proposal, the majority suggested a period of 60-90 days was a "reasonable timeframe", with most suggesting 180 days would be excessive. However, one respondent believed a one-year notice period, which exists in Germany, was needed to "restore confidence in property funds".

The FCA argued that a period of 180 days "would be more effective in reducing liquidity risk" but was also a longer time for investors to "bear the market risk", and that 90 days would be "more acceptable to current fund investors" but "less effective in reducing liquidity mismatch and the need to hold cash".

Many of the positive responses supported the proposal "in principle", provided certain conditions were met. These included a need for the "whole ecosystem" spanning platforms, wealth managers and unit linked providers being able to operationally support such changes, and an assurance the funds would remain eligible for ISAs.

'Few easy answers' for property investors as M&G lifts suspension

The FCA responded, saying it would "take the situation of ISA investors into account" and that it remains engaged with HM Treasury and HMRC on the possibility of keeping property ISA-eligible despite a notice period in excess of current ISA rules.

It also clarified that were it to implement mandatory notice periods, it would allow for a "suitable implementation period" of 18 months to two years in order to accommodate the required operational changes.

Those against notice periods argued the proposal would "substantially reduce investor and adviser demand for open-ended property funds" and trigger substantial outflows from the sector, "leading to the kind of liquidity crisis we were trying to avoid".

Other arguments suggested the notice periods were a "blunt, one size fits all" solution that failed to differentiate between institutional and retail investors, would not lead to a substantial reduction in cash levels and would not resolve first mover advantage.