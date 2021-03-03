Aegon property fund remains suspended as it approaches first anniversary

Aegon has maintained the suspension of the Aegon Property Income and Income Feeder funds (formerly Kames) as it remains well short of its target liquidity position.

In its March 2021 update, the firm reasserted the suspension will be lifted "when we are satisfied that the fund has sufficient liquidity", which currently remains "below our target liquidity level".

According to a February Q&A document, this liquidity level is "typically" 20%, but with redemptions anticipated, the fund will have to reach a higher level than this before opening in order to "remain at this target level once it has reopened".

The most recent factsheet for the fund (31 January), shows the level of net current assets, which includes "cash and short-term assets and liabilities within the fund", rests at 13.8% almost a year since the suspension began.

This level is expected to rise to 22% by the end of Q1 "following the completion of exchanged assets", but no guidance regarding a possible reopening date has been provided by the firm.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

On 27 January 2021, Janus Henderson Investments announced it would reopen its fund on 24 February.

To date, the property funds of Aegon, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended, with respective cash levels of 13.8%, 22.4% and 21.2% according to the most recent factsheets.