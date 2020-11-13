BlueBay's head of investment risk Blua: Daily dealing property funds an 'aberration'

Open-ended property funds offering investors daily liquidity are an "aberration", according to Jean-Philippe Blua, head of investment risk and performance at BlueBay Asset Management, who described the fund structure as "an accident waiting to happen".

"It does not make any sense whatsoever. I am still sort of gobsmacked that this could have existed up until now," Blua said.

"Anyone who is trying to buy or sell a property knows that is absolutely impossible to be consistent with getting your money back within a day."

Open-ended property funds across the industry have been suspended since March due to liquidity issues arising from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) imposing a material valuation uncertainty clause across the market in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On 9 September, RICS removed that clause across all property assets in the UK, and while some funds have started to reopen to dealing, some remain suspended and have pointed to 2021 before they are able to reopen to investors.

This is not the first time in recent memory the fund structure has been forced to shutter, leaving investors with no access to their money, having most notably gated in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The only liquidity available to property fund managers, according to Blua, is in the form of a cash holding, which can be used to meet some redemptions, but when this is exhausted before all investors are paid, "you run into trouble".

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation into the fund structure and has suggested, among other controls, a 90-to-180-day redemption notice period, which "makes a lot more sense", according to Blua, who added it was "interesting" to see a regulator take on liquidity issues.

Property funds are one example of a wider problem of liquidity in daily dealing funds, Blua explained, adding that illiquid assets have no place in any open-ended funds.

"When you have to meet redemptions for your funds you need to ensure that you can trade as vertical a slice of your portfolio as practically possible.

"The issue you have with illiquid [assets] is that you cannot trade them on a daily basis.

"In a scenario where you have sustained, steady or large redemptions over a period of time, if you have illiquid assets that you cannot trade, the investors staying in your portfolio will essentially have to deal with that particular position further down the line while redeeming investors essentially got their money back. We do not feel that this is fair to clients."

He added there are some unavoidable circumstances in which funds can end up with illiquid assets, for example, a high yield issuer defaulting and rendering their bonds illiquid, but the fund managers and risk committee need to have an exit strategy in place to "exit the trade in a timely manner".

"But, from an active investment perspective, you should not buy any illiquid position for [daily] liquidity funds."