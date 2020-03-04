property development
Have UK politics put property investment at risk?
One attraction of UK housing is its inflation protection properties, but unachievable targets and bad political policies could place the sector at risk, according to David Gibbins, fund manager at Hearthstone Investments
Property scheme endorsed by ex-Man United footballer falls into liquidation
The High Court has ordered into liquidation a property investment scheme promoted by former Manchester United footballer Lee Sharpe.
SFO Harlequin probe 'ongoing' as investors pursue IFAs
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has said it, together with Essex Police, is continuing to investigate complaints into troubled overseas property company Harlequin.
An examination into student accommodation investing
Troubled Harlequin embroiled in 15 further legal battles
Harlequin Property, the troubled UK-based overseas property sales agent which is at the centre of a Serious Fraud Office investigation, is embroiled in 15 legal battles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, IFAonline can reveal.
Another SIPP provider suspends overseas property investments
Berkeley Burke SIPP Administration has revealed it has stopped accepting overseas property into its self-invested personal pension (SIPP).
High Court orders property investment companies into liquidation
Five companies involved in unscrupulous property investment schemes which cost victims over £280,000 have been forced into liquidation following a government investigation.
Gravis launches bond fund targeting over 10%
Gravis Capital Partners is launching a zero coupon bond fund secured against property, set to generate annual returns of over 10%.
Conjecture: the property rollercoaster
Property debate
Metric Property exceeds IPO target
Metric Property Investments, the retail property group led by three former British Land executives, raised £175m in its IPO, £25m more than initially targeted.