Have UK politics put property investment at risk?
One attraction of UK housing is its inflation protection properties, but unachievable targets and bad political policies could place the sector at risk, according to David Gibbins, fund manager at Hearthstone Investments

Metric Property exceeds IPO target
Metric Property Investments, the retail property group led by three former British Land executives, raised £175m in its IPO, £25m more than initially targeted.