Evergrande sets restructuring timeline following 2021 default - reports

The firm laid out the plans at a Hong Kong court hearing today (20 March)

The firm has repeatedly failed to meet deadlines to reveal its restructuring plans, having failed to pay back billions in foreign loans.

Following the firm's default in 2021, which sparked a major crisis within the Chinese property market, it has consistently failed to release its financial statement, with trading in its shares suspended for the past year.

The property developer is currently seeking to restructure $22.7bn of offshore debt, as part of liabilities that total to over $300bn.

At a Hong Kong court hearing today (20 March) as part of a $110m lawsuit of the company, the firm said it would release a term sheet on 22 March.

This would serve as the basis for offshore debt restructuring, with the restructuring coming into effect on 1 October. The court set the date for the next hearing of a winding-up petition as 31 July.

Fantasia, along with other defaulted Chinese property developers, also recently published restructuring proposals.