Giving property a new lease of life: Covid-19 does not mean the end of the office

We now have a pathway to reopening the economy following the Covid-19 crisis and for the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, an end to the ongoing uncertainty will be widely welcomed.

On many fronts, the Covid crisis has accelerated fundamental trends that were driving the opportunity in real estate, while temporarily disrupting others.

There remain four megatrends that are likely to continue to shape the outlook in the coming years.

Urbanisation

Many have been quick to predict the end of the office, and while the outlook for this sector appears most uncertain, there is already evidence to the contrary.

TikTok's recent decision to sign a 15-year lease with Helical, a REIT which owns office spaces in London and Manchester, for 88,500 sq ft of office space in central London marks a sure sign of confidence in the city's long-term future as a global hub.

High quality, modern office space will remain sought after as the decades-long trend towards greater urbanisation will be hard to reverse.

The Covid-19 outbreak is more likely to mean a marked change in the quality and use of offices rather than their death.

Take, for example, the trend of 'densification'. Up until 2020 employers crammed an increasing number of workers into ever smaller spaces. The pandemic will most certainly reverse this.

Future demand for office space will likely be focused on the benefits and services that the space can provide for employees.

One significant change as a result of homeworking could be that companies refocus their real estate footprint towards a modern office in a large city such as London, Manchester or Birmingham and reduce their exposure to satellite offices.

TikTok's lease seems to suggest this, and REITs such as Helical which focus on large, modern, centrally located offices will be best placed to weather the workplace of the future.

Digitalisation

Bolstered by the growth of the digital world and the grip of internet shopping, particularly during the pandemic, advanced and automated logistics centres look set to continue to prosper as businesses battle to provide online shoppers with a greater variety of goods and faster delivery times.

The growing demand for logistics real estate encompasses both the 'big box' warehouse sector, driven by the need for large hubs located near to motorway junctions, and smaller, urban warehouses.

The latter are often located within or near towns and cities to provide 'last mile' distribution as the nation's appetite for next day, or even sameday, delivery proliferates.

By investing in specialist logistics REITs, investors can harness the boom in online shopping, while avoiding exposure to bricks and mortar retail real estate which continues to be in steady decline.