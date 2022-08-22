Stock Spotlight: Persimmon on steady foundations despite market headwinds

"Persimmon has gushed cash in this environment and is returning record amounts of it to shareholders"

However, Oli Creasey, property research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that the firm's results showed "a company that is still very much on track despite a number of headwinds facing the UK housing market".

Inflation in building materials has been offset by higher house prices, with the firm continuing to target about 10% growth and up to 15,000 builds for the whole of 2022.

However, Creasey noted: "Sales rates were relatively low, with the company only selling 6,623 homes in the period. That is a relatively low volume for the UK's largest public builder (compared to 7,400 in the first half of 2021), but a reflection of internal cyclicality - fewer outlets and homes ready to sell - rather than a structural change.

"Sales volumes in the first seven weeks of the period are down 11% versus 2021, however last year was an extraordinary period coming out of Covid-19 lockdowns and was unlikely to be repeated. More appropriate is a comparison to 2019, and 2022 is 8% ahead versus the last ‘normal' year," he added.

Matt Britzman equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown agreed, stating that "Persimmon has an ace up its sleeve when it comes to combating supply chain and build cost pressure.

"The in-house brick, tile and timber factories are ramping up production to improve supply resilience and should help the group achieve its full-year target of 14,500-15,000 completions. However, the ramp up over the second half needs to pan out if that is going to be achievable."

Looking to the future

Britzman said revenues and profits falling were expected "given lower completions this year, as strong demand over the last couple of years and a slowdown in spending in 2019/20 meant active outlets were lower than they could have been.

"Work is being done to fix that, with another 70 outlets planned to open in the second half and cash being funnelled into buying new land and bringing sites online, though planning permission continues to be a bugbear for the entire industry," he added.

"The company remains a highly profitable business with an operating margin of 31%, slightly ahead of this time last year. 12% growth in property prices is offsetting increasing build costs, allowing profitability to be maintained. The company continues to build to a high standard and is on track to retain its 5* HBF rating next year."

While Creasey said that the second half of 2022 "might be a little less easy", he did not expect it to be "a challenging environment".

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, highlighted the key factor for Persimmon's success was house prices had proved remarkably robust since the pandemic began, buoyed by pent-up savings and cheap mortgages. Persimmon has gushed cash in this environment and is returning record amounts of it to shareholders.

Huggins explained that Persimmon was performing strongly in areas it directly controls. It has one of the best land banks in the industry and has taken steps to improve the quality of its homes and customer service.

"But, make no mistake - the biggest reason for Persimmon's success is high house prices, and the general strength of the housing market," he said.

Future demand is still said to be relatively strong with a robust forward order book of £2.32bn, compared to an order book of £2.23bn for the same period last year.

However, Huggins warned that the era of high house prices, which have spelled success for Persimmon, could be coming to an end.

"Increasing house prices in recent years mean home buyers are having to borrow more to get on the housing ladder," he explained.

"Combine that with rising interest rates, which ultimately mean more expensive mortgages, and the affordability of property could fall substantially. If interest rates keep rising, it is hard to see how the housing market would be immune."

This was echoed by other commentators, with Quilter's Creasey noting the cost-of-living crisis and end of the Help To Buy scheme may also cause a drop in demand.

However, he said that management still believed structural demand would remain, and while there may be a drop in house prices, it was "likely to be relatively minor and easily absorbed by Persimmon's industry-leading operating margin".

"For now, Persimmon is a cash machine. But with build costs rising, they need house prices to continue going up, or else margins will come under pressure," Huggins concluded.