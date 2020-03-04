Peter Hargreaves

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder

Peter Hargreaves is the co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, the Bristol-based financial service company he set up with Stephen Lansdown from a bedroom in 1981.

Hargreaves Lansdown is a 'fund supermarket' that sells shares and related products via its website and through the post to retail investors in the UK.

In 2010, Hargreaves stood down as chief executive, receiving £18m in payouts from dividends. He no longer sits on the firm's board, but still owns nearly a third of the $115bn business.

He broke into the top 50 of this year's Sunday Times Rich List, ending up at number 42.

In September 2017, Hargreaves announced a £25m backing in Blue Whale Capital, an asset management company set up by former colleague Stephen Yiu.

Before co-founding Hargreaves Lansdown, he trained as an accountant and worked as a computer salesman. He was appointed CBE in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to business innovation, financial services, and the City of Bristol. In March 2016, he joined Leave.EU to campaign for the UK's exit from the European Union.