Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Dan Olley to leave firm

Olley to aid a 'smooth transition'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown’s CEO Dan Olley has informed colleagues and the firm’s board that he will be stepping down from his role.

He will be succeeded by independent non-executive director and chair of the HL transformation committee Richard Flint on an interim basis, subject to the Financial Conduct Authority's approval. Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: An earnings season different from all others Olley will stay in his role for a three-month handover period and will remain available to the business for another two months thereafter to ensure a "smooth transition". Last year, HL agreed to a £5.4bn takeover offer from Harp Bidco, a private equity consortium comprised of CVC Capital Partners, Nordic Capita...

