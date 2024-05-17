Rich List: Financiers buck wider trend to bolster fortunes

Despite growing his wealth by £500m to £12bn, BlueCrest founder Michael Platt has slipped from 10th to 13th place on the list but remains the nation's wealthiest investor by almost double. Following Platt is TCI Fund Management's Chris Hohn, who jumped ten places on the rankings to 32nd as his fortune grew £1.1bn to £6.1bn. Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names Hohn also features on the Giving List, coming in at fourth place with the largest absolute number of donations over the year (£601m) but falling shy on a relative basis (9.9%). ...