Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder claims takeover 'not the greatest deal in the world' - reports

Stephen Lansdown, one of the co-founders of Hargreaves Lansdown, has argued the price agreed for the private equity takeover of the UK’s largest investment platform is “questionable”.
Lansdown, who co-founded HL alongside Peter Hargreaves in 1981, told The Times the deal: "Gives the company a new lease of life. In a sense, it is not the greatest deal in the world, but it takes the company into another era when it can progress and grow". His comments follow HL's recent agreement to a £5.4bn takeover on 9 August by Harp Bidco, a private equity consortium led by CVC Capital Partners. Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer The offer comprises a cash consideration of 1,110p per HL share and a dividend of 30p per HL share for the year ended 30 June 2...
