HL co-founder Peter Hargreaves to rejoin board following £5.4bn takeover- reports

According to reports from the Financial Times, Hargreaves has nominated himself for a non-executive role and launched a bid for his son, Robert, to become a board observer. People familiar with the matter explained that Hargreaves, who co-founded the retail investment site in 1981, is expected to take on his role in the coming weeks. Hargreaves Lansdown shareholders approve £5.4bn takeover despite some pushback Meanwhile, Robert Hargreaves will attend board meetings, but not have voting rights. Peter Hargreaves' move back towards the running of the company he set up alongside...