Peter Hargreaves: Blue Whale will focus on 'land of opportunity'

Peter Hargreaves, chair of Blue Whale Capital, has over £150m invested in the flagship fund

"I believe most UK-based investors are still underweight in America," he wrote.

"Currently there is much uncertainty and it seems sensible to seek the large successful companies in the safest economy."

Hargreaves said he felt America was "less gloomy" than the rest of the world.

He went on to note, the nation is suffering less from workforce shortages; are more protected from energy shortages; and are less likely to feel pain from increasing protectionism across the globe.

"America remains the most entrepreneurial economy with a huge array of great businesses," the chair added.

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

The £735m Blue Whale Growth fund, run by Stephen Yiu, held 66.6% in North America at the end of December, according to the factsheet.

The fund struggled last year as its returns fell 27.6%, underperforming the IA Global average, which dropped 11.1%.

It also suffered outflows throughout 2022, and has dropped from its peak of £1.1bn assets under management at the end of December 2021, down to around £731m a year later.

However, since its launch in September 2017 it has returned 63.9%, outperforming the sector average of 49.2%, according to FE fundinfo data.

UK problems

Hargreaves, who has an excess of £150m invested in the Growth fund, also went into detail on why he is not keen on the UK, which he said has "more numerous" problems than elsewhere in the world.

He went into detail on what he called the UK's "financial ills".

"A trade gap has been a constant feature which has now reached unprecedented levels," he wrote.

"If we include off balance sheet items, unfunded public sector pensions, PPI, student loans etc., then government debt is close to £4 trillion."

What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?

Figures from the Office for National Statistics today (24 January) showed UK public sector borrowing more than doubled in December 2022 compared to the year before.

The ONS reported borrowing hit £27.4bn in the month.

Hargreaves also highlighted that sterling continued to come under pressure, particularly as trade deals have faltered.